LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Libraries in Los Angeles County are offering free flu shots to residents throughout October and November, officials said on Monday.

“During these unprecedented times, the well-being of our staff and customers is always on our minds,” L.A. County Library Director Skye Patrick said. “Working with Public Health to make flu immunization clinics available to our customers again this year allows us to provide them with a valuable resource to keep them healthy.”

This marks the seventh year L.A. County libraries are offering free flu shots.

To help prevent the spread of coronavirus, face coverings and physical distancing will be required, and some locations will also offer drive-thru flu shots options.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control recommends flu shots for most people over six months.

Getting vaccinated is encouraged annually, but this year officials are especially informing people about the possibility of getting infected with both coronavirus and influenza.”This year, flu and COVID-19 will be circulating at the same time in our communities throughout L.A. County, making it more important than ever that as many people as possible get their flu immunization,” Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said.

No appointment or insurance is required.

Find more details about the flu shot locations and times at lacountylibrary.org/flushot or by calling the L.A. County’s information line at 211.

