LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday were investigating a theft of a city of Long Beach flag that was replaced by a flag in support of President Donald Trump.
The incident at a secured construction site for the Long Beach Police Department’s public safety building was discovered Sunday morning.
It was there authorities say someone was able to gain access and replaced the flag with a flag that stated, “Trump” “Make America Great Again.”
The incident remains under investigation.
In the meantime, officials said in a news release that the “LBPD is an apolitical organization that does not participate in any political activity that promotes one political party over another.”