Comments
LOMITA (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday were investigating the circumstances surrounding a double homicide in Lomita.
The incident unfolded in the 2100 block of 255th Street just after 1:30 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
It was there that deputies responded to the location regarding a “person-down” call.
Upon arrival, deputies located two male adults who had both been shot. Each had sustained at least one gunshot wound to the upper torso.
The victims were both declared dead at the scene.
A motive for the shooting was unknown. No suspect information has been released.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.