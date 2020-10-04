Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The delayed release of the latest James Bond film “No Time to Die” has led a major theater chain to consider a temporary closure.
Cineworld, which owns Regal Cinemas, says it is considering a temporary closure of its U.S. and UK locations.
“We can confirm we are considering the temporary closure of our U.K. and US cinemas, but a final decision has not yet been reached,” Cineworld said in a tweet. “Once a decision has been made we will update all staff and customers as soon as we can.”
A lack of blockbuster films is making it difficult to bring audiences back into theaters.
No timelines has been given as to how long the chain will remain closed, if closed.
“No Time to Die” is set to be released next year.