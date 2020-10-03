LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Hundreds of people participated in a Woodland Hills rally held in support of law enforcement and President Donald Trump.

The local group, Latinos for Trump, organized the event that was held outside Warner Center Park.

“We want to make sure that President Trump knows the Latino community, the minorities, are supporting him 100 percent, that we support law and order,” said demonstrator Elsa Aldeguer.

Some rally attendees — many of who spoke out hoping for Trump’s quick recovery from coronavirus — wore face coverings, while others did not.

A few supporters expressed that the president’s hospitalization and subsequent treatments does not change their mind about gathering in crowds, which health experts warn against during the pandemic

“At one point or another, everybody is going to get COVID-19, so it’s just a cold, a flu, so people have to protect themselves and just eat right and protect their immune systems,” Aldeguer said.

The World Health Organization said in a Q-and-A about comparing coronavirus to influenza that while “COVID-19 and influenza viruses have a similar disease presentation,” influenza has a shorter incubation period and COVID-19 appears to have a higher mortality rate. There are several vaccines in development for COVID-19, but none are licensed for treatment, unlike influenza which can be vaccinated against for extra protection. Information about similarities and differences between the flu and COVID-19 can also be found on the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s website.

Demonstrators at the Latinos for Trump rally gathered with signs and flags calling for support for Trump ahead of the November election and prayers for his recovery and that of other White House associates who have also tested positive for coronavirus.

Best practice against coronavirus, according to health experts, is to practice physical distancing with non-household members, wear face coverings in public, stay home when experiencing symptoms, and maintaining proper hand hygiene.