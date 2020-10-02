LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Voters can now find maps of drop-off ballot boxes and vote centers in Los Angeles County online.
The Los Angeles Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s office is encouraging residents to make a plan to vote early.
County Supervisor Janice Hahn said the drop-off or vote-by-mail system is the safest way to vote amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“All you have to do is put your ballot in the mail or at one of the 398 drop boxes across L.A. County,” Hahn said.
People can also take their completed vote-by-mail ballot and “skip the line” to drop it off in-person at any vote center. Select voting centers will open Oct. 24, and all centers will be open by Oct. 30.
All vote centers will also follow state and county public health and safety guidelines, Hahn said.
The map of vote centers and their availability can be found here while locations of drop-off ballot boxes can be found here.
More information can be found at LAVote.net.
