LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Southern California elected officials are wishing President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump a fast recovery after they announced they had tested positive for coronavirus.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, a national co-chair of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s campaign, attended Tuesday night’s presidential debate in Cleveland. Garcetti has since tested negative for COVID-19, and “offers his best wishes to the President and First Lady for a full and quick recovery.”

“He followed the medical guidance and procedures at the event provided by the Cleveland Clinic, including being tested upon arrival and wearing a mask at all times,” a statement from Garcetti’s office said. “He did not interact with President Trump, his family, or his staff. Upon his return to Los Angeles, Mayor Garcetti was tested for COVID-19 on Thursday morning, and tested negative.”

California Sen. Kamala Harris, and the Democratic vice presidential nominee, also wished the president and first lady “a full and speedy recovery.”

Doug and I join Joe Biden and Dr. Biden in wishing President Trump and the First Lady a full and speedy recovery. We’re keeping them and the entire Trump family in our thoughts. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 2, 2020

In a tweet, she said she and her husband, Douglas Emhoff, both tested negative Friday morning.

Both @DouglasEmhoff and I were tested for COVID-19 this morning and thankfully we tested negative. This virus is still very much active across our country, please continue to wear a mask and maintain social distancing. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 2, 2020

“This virus is still very much active across our country, please continue to wear a mask and maintain social distancing,” she said in the tweet.

Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia, who recently lost both his mother and stepfather to COVID-19, echoed the wish for a speedy recovery.

I wish the President, the First Lady, and anyone infected a speedy recovery. There’s no horror worse than knowing both of your parents are sick with a virus that has no vaccine – and that you can’t hug or see them to comfort them. I don’t wish that pain on any family. — Robert Garcia (@RobertGarciaLB) October 2, 2020

“There’s no horror worse than knowing both of your parents are sick with a virus that has no vaccine – and that you can’t hug or see them to comfort them,” Garcia said in a tweet. “I don’t wish that pain on any family.”