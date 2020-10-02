Comments
OAK GLEN (CBSLA) — A fire destroyed several buildings at Los Rios Rancho in Oak Glen early Friday morning.
The 4-alarm fire at the Los Rios Rancho, 39611 Oak Glen Road, was reported at 2:15 a.m., according to CalFire. No injuries were reported.
According to the Oak Glen Preserve, which includes Los Rios Ranch, the bakery, ranch store, packing house and the preserve’s ranger shop were destroyed. Oak Glen Preserve says it will be closed until further notice.
Los Rios Ranch is the region’s largest apple farm and has been operating since 1906, according to their website. Riley’s at Los Rios Ranch had just begun welcoming visitors back on Sept. 12, after narrowly escaping being burned by the El Dorado Fire.