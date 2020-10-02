LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A $50,000 reward is being offered Friday for information about a hit-and-run crash near Little Tokyo that killed a pedestrian.
The crash happened last Sunday at 7:45 p.m. in the intersection of 4th and Central Street, just a few blocks from Little Tokyo.
According to the LAPD, a dark-colored SUV going south on Central hit the pedestrian, who had been crossing the street. The driver, who a witness described as male, did not stop or try to help the pedestrian.
The pedestrian was taken to a hospital with severe injuries. He died from his injuries Thursday, police said.
The pedestrian’s identity was withheld pending notification of his family.
A reward of up to $50,000 is available for information leading to the driver’s identification, capture and conviction.