DIAMOND BAR (CBSLA) – A driver lost control of his car coming off a freeway, slammed through a fence and nearly careened into a backyard pool in Diamond Bar early Friday morning.

The crash occurred in the 20900 block of East Moonlake Street, just off the 60 Freeway, a little before 2:30 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The 23-year-old driver and sole occupant was coming off the westbound 60 Freeway when he lost control and hit a center median on Brea Canyon Road, the sheriff’s department said.

He then veered across the intersection, through a dirt lot and broke through a brick fence. The car flew along the edge of one backyard before landing in another. It came to rest upside down, teetering on the deck of the backyard jacuzzi. The car itself did not fall into the water.

The driver was treated at the scene by L.A. County Fire Department paramedics and then rushed to a nearby hospital trauma center with cuts and bruises. He is expected to survive.

He told authorities that he fell asleep at the wheel. At this time, investigators do not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor, a sheriff’s official said. He is not facing any criminal charges at this time.

At least one person was home at the time of the crash. A neighbor who lives in the adjacent home suffered bruises when the car hit the wall outside where he was sleeping, the sheriff’s department said.

The fire department handled the removal of the car because of the gasoline and hazardous materials in the car. Heavy equipment was brought in to extract the mangled vehicle.

Caltrans crews were also called in to resecure the back walls of the homes.