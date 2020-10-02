LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles County Department of the Medical Examiner-Coroner Friday released the official autopsy report for 29-year-old Dijon Kizzee.
Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department shot and killed Kizzee after he allegedly dropped, and then lunged for, a firearm on Aug. 31. Kizzee’s family denies that he reached for the gun.
Kizzee was initially stopped after allegedly riding his bicycle on the wrong side of the street.
The report found that Kizzee was shot 16 times — including six times in the chest, twice in the neck area, once in his left forearm, once in his left shoulder and once in his back. He also suffered a graze wound to his chin and a non-penetrating wound to the back of his head, according to the report.
He also has abrasions to his face, shoulders, left elbow and forearm, abdomen and right knee, the report said.
Kizzee’s cause of death was due to multiple gunshot wounds, the medical examiner found. The report found that rapidly fatal injuries included trauma to the heart, lungs, liver and left kidney.
The manner of death was declared a homicide, though the report did not shed any new light on whether Kizzee was on the ground when he was shot.