SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — A Santa Ana boxing club owner and coach was arrested Thursday on suspicion of sexual molestation of a minor, police said.
Edgar Ferraez Rivera, a 45-year-old resident of Riverside, was accused of sexually molesting a 13-year-old girl while she was training at So Cal Boxing Academy in Santa Ana.
According to police, Rivera was accused of the same crime involving a different 13-year-old girl in 2017 — though that incident was said not to have happened at the gym. In that case, police said Rivera was arrested after police investigated but was not prosecuted.
On Thursday, Rivera was booked at the Orange County Jail for child molestation charges stemming from the 2017 incident and the most recent case. His bail was set at $500,000.
Police believe there might be additional victims and asked anyone with information to call Det. Nick Vega or Officer Matthew Thomas at 714-245-8368.