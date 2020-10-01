PASADENA (CBSLA) — The Pasadena Police Department Thursday announced that DNA results established a link between a recovered firearm and 32-year-old Anthony McClain, who was fatally shot by police while running away.

The DNA test, which was conducted by the sheriff’s Scientific Services Bureau, determined that McClain’s DNA and no one else’s was found on the firearm, according to police.

McClain was the passenger in a vehicle pulled over by officers near Raymond Avenue and Grandview Street at about 8 p.m. Aug. 15. He was shot at least once in the upper body after he got out of the vehicle and began running. McClain died that night at the hospital.

Police allege that McClain was reaching at his waistband while running away, prompting the officers to open fire. They also allege that, after being shot, he continued running and ditched an unregistered gun that he was prohibited from possessing while on probation for robbery.

Michael Carrillo, an attorney for the McClain family, previously said that he did not have a weapon and that he was grabbing at his belt buckle.

“I find it interesting that they released a press release but not the DNA report, and to me it’s further slanting of evidence to their benefit,” Carrillo told City News Service.

“Even if his DNA is on the weapon, it doesn’t justify shooting a man in the back as he’s running away,” the attorney said. “The Pasadena Police Department is looking for evidence to help their side, to help their cause, when they really should be looking at their officer’s actions who shot and killed Anthony that day.”

The family previously called on the California Attorney General’s Office to investigate the shooting.

