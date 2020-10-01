Comments
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – One person was killed and three others injured in a two-vehicle collision in South Los Angeles early Thursday morning.
The crash took place just after 1:15 a.m. in the 1300 block of Slauson Avenue. Footage from the scene showed a BMW which had been completely mangled in the wreck.
Los Angeles police report that one person died at the scene and three others were rushed to hospitals with undisclosed injuries.
The circumstances of the crash were not confirmed. There was no word on whether drugs or alcohol were factors.