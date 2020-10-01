LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties all reported no new deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus Thursday.
Riverside County health officials reported 83 newly confirmed cases, bringing the countywide total to 59,488. Of those who contracted the virus, 54,404 had recovered and 1,226 deaths.
There were 119 coronavirus patients hospitalized Thursday, 40 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
San Bernardino County health officials reported 191 newly confirmed cases, bringing the countywide total to 55,394 cases. Of those who contracted the illness 52,642 had recovered and 955 had died.
There were 165 coronavirus patients hospitalized as of Wednesday, 45 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
Ventura County health officials reported 80 newly confirmed coronavirus cases, bringing the countywide total to 12,867 cases. Of those who contracted the virus, 12,011 had recovered, 704 were under active quarantine and 152 had died.
There were 41 coronavirus patients hospitalized Thursday, 8 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
As of Thursday evening, 654,372 Riverside County residents, 629,450 San Bernardino County residents and 186,524 Ventura County residents have been tested for COVID-19.