LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is teaming up with Hollywood heavyweights to produce a television series on the women’s suffragette movement of the early 20th century.
The CW anthology drama “The Woman’s Hour” is based on a book by Elaine Weiss titled “The Woman’s Hour: The Great Fight to Win the Vote”, and will be produced by Clinton along with Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Television and Warner Bros. Television, according to Variety.
Taking a closer look at the 19th Amendment – which granted U.S. women the right to vote – the show’s first and subsequent seasons will highlight the roles of famous women in history and their impact.
Clinton brought the project to Spielberg, Amblin chairman and longtime supporter, after Weiss pitched the book to Clinton on the “parallels between the women’s suffrage movement and the 2016 presidential election between Clinton and Donald Trump”, Variety reported.
August marked the centennial anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment.
