LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The year that just won’t quit of course will have 13 full moons.

A full Harvest Moon will rise Thursday night, kicking off October, which will end with another full moon on Halloween known as blue Hunter’s Moon.

A full moon that happens close to the autumn equinox, which this year came on Sept. 22, is known as a Harvest Moon and can rise in both September or October. A Hunter’s Moon, which is also known as a blood moon, usually happens in October. According to folklore, the name stems from the first nations of North America for the time of year when hunters tracked and killed prey by autumn moonlight to stockpile food for the winter.

Meanwhile, a blue moon is simply the second full moon to rise in one month and does not actually appear to be blue. But a full blue Hunter’s Moon is a rather rare sight. Blue moons happen about every three years, or “once in a blue moon.”

So what does it all mean? There are many myths and theories when it comes to full moons and numbers, such as 13 being an unlucky number and full moons giving rise to crazy behavior. But a full blue Hunter’s Moon should just be another event in an already eventful — and some say exhausting — 2020.