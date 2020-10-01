CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
ELYSIAN PARK (CBSLA) — Police are investigating after a body was found off the 5 freeway in Elysian Park Thursday afternoon.

Around 1 p.m., LAPD officers responded to a call for back-up from park rangers reporting shots fired. Shortly after setting up a perimeter, officers discovered the body of a deceased male.

It is not yet clear how the person died, officials said.

According to LAPD, the shooting did not involve any law enforcement or park rangers.

Neighbors told CBS2/KCAL9 reporter Kandiss Crone that they also heard several shots fired, but they did not witness the incident.

Authorities said a female suspect has been detained for questioning, but her involvement in the situation has not been revealed.

This is a breaking news event. Stay tuned for updates.

