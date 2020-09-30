OCEANSIDE (CBSLA) — A woman who was fatally run over by a construction vehicle while sleeping on an Oceanside beach was identified Wednesday as a 68-year-old transient.
Carol Ann Aguirre was sleeping on the beach Monday when she was struck by a Caterpillar wheel loader that was removing pipes from a dredging project.
The driver did not see the woman on the ground, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office. But when he felt a bump along the route, he hit the brakes, reversed at an angle and saw the woman on the ground.
The wheel loader weighs about 50,000 pounds, according to CNN. Investigators say the driver was a contractor working for the Army Corps of Engineers.
Oceanside police and firefighters were called to the scene and pronounced the woman dead.
Aguirre was determined to have died of multiple blunt force injuries.