Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 4: Vikings' Justin Jefferson A Must Add After Breakout GameThe Vikings rookie hauled in seven receptions for 175 yards and a touchdown Sunday and now he's emerging as a top fantasy add in Week 4.

Justin Herbert Has 'Shown Something In First Two Starts And Should Be Starter' For Chargers Says CBS' Tracy WolfsonNFL on CBS lead reporter Tracy Wolfson says she's been "impressed" by the play of the Chargers rookie who she believes has done enough to earn the job permanently.

Report: LeBron James' SpringHill Company Signs First Look Deal With Universal PicturesWhile LeBron James is preparing for Game 1 of the NBA Finals, some big news dropped on Wednesday about his off the court ventures.