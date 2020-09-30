LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Los Angeles County has approved a plan to reopen indoor nail salons and indoor shopping malls, officials announced Wednesday.
The staggered reopening over the next 10 days will limit occupancy to 25% for both types of facilities, according to public health director Barbara Ferrer.
Outdoor playgrounds may also reopen at the discretion of individual cities, Ferrer said. Anyone over age 2 will be required to wear a face covering at the playgrounds, and no eating or drinking will be permitted.
While the county still appears to have avoided a post-Labor Day surge in cases, daily case numbers have ticked upward in the past few days compared to earlier in the month, with another 1,063 coronavirus cases reported Wednesday, according to Ferrer.
Officials said there were also another 30 coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the countywide total to 6,576.
Noting the average daily number of deaths has decreased to the lowest since early April at the beginning of the pandemic, Ferrer said the county is seeing 743 hospitalizations per day – a six-month low.
“This certainly is a reflection of decreasing number of cases and hospitalizations, but it also, uh, and we should acknowledge this reflects both improvements in the treatment of COVID-19 patients,” she said.