MORENO VALLEY (CBSLA) — A Moreno Valley mother of 4 faces charges of dealing and trafficking methamphetamine in Riverside’s La Sierra and Arlanza neighborhoods.
Cynthia Rodriguez, 35, was arrested on Sept. 22, after Riverside police say they got a search warrant to search her home in the 23000 block of Challis Court. Almost 14 pounds of suspected methamphetamine, along with items police say are indicative of drug sales, were seized.
Rodriguez was booked on suspicion of narcotics trafficking and child endangerment and is being held on $250,000 bail, according to Riverside police. Rodriguez also faces federal charges for similar narcotics violations, police said.
She is scheduled to make her first court appearance on Jan. 22, according to Riverside County jail records.
Police said Rodriguez’s four children, ages 6 to 14, were released to a family member and the case was reported to Riverside County Child Protective Services.
Anyone with more information about this investigation or arrest can contact Riverside police Detective Serrato at (951) 353-7215 or by email at rserrato@riversideca.gov.