(CBSLA)- LeBron James is preparing to play Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night, but the Lakers star had some big news drop about his off the court ventures today. According to Variety, James’ SpringHill company has signed a four-year first-look film deal with Universal Pictures.

“LeBron, Maverick and the team at SpringHill are content creators with a purpose, and we’re excited to partner with filmmakers who challenge us to tell stories that move culture forward,” said Universal Filmed Entertainment Group chairman Donna Langley to Variety. “SpringHill’s projects are compelling, entertaining, inspiring and aim to start important conversations, which we need now more than ever.”

According to the report, the two already have several projects in the pipeline. The studio is producing an adaptation of the book “Shooting Stars” by James and author Buzz Bissinger. The book tells the story of James’ youth in sports and will be directed by Chris Robinson.

Also in the works is an adaptation of the graphic novel “New Kid” by author Jerry Craft, which became the first graphic novel to win the Newberry Medal, an award given to the author for “the most distinguished contribution to American literature for children.”

And finally, Variety reports that Universal Pictures will team up with SpringHill for “Catch The Wave” an original pitch from writer Ali Kinney which ” tells the story of a young African American woman whose spark with a Black surfer opens up her world to romance and the untold history of Manhattan Beach’s “Bruce’s Beach”, a once-thriving Black coastal community in the 1920’s which was driven out by the KKK and eminent domain by the city.”

Maverick Carter, James’ partner in SpringHill, told Variety that the partnership is “aligned in making sure socially conscious and purposeful elements are felt in all of our stories, whether it’s a drama, comedy, family or even a horror film.”