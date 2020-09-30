LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Supermodel, host and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen took to social media on Wednesday to share news about the miscarriage of her son.

Teigen, who had been vocal about her fertility struggles in the past, was about halfway through her pregnancy.

She said earlier this week that she was suffering “excessive bleeding” and had to be on strict bed rest, only getting up when absolutely necessary. She also had to take a trip to Cedars Sinai to check on her health and the health of the baby due to the bleeding.

“I was always, always bleeding,” Teigen said. “I’m about halfway through pregnancy and the blood has been going for a month, maybe a little less than a month … Definitely not spotting. A lot of people spot, and it’s usually fine. Mine was a lot.”

The 34-year-old currently has two children, Miles and Luna, with husband John Legend. Both her daughter and son were conceived through in-vitro fertilization.

This time around, they learned about their baby through an at-home pregnancy test.

Teigen explained on social media that she took pregnancy tests every month for “many years” but was shocked to learn that she finally saw a positive pregnancy test.

The couple named their baby boy Jack, despite their tradition of typically waiting until they leave the hospital to name their children.

Fans had been speculating about a potential pregnancy after Legend released a music video in August for his song, “Wild,” which also featured Teigen.

At the end of the video, she put her hands over a growing baby bump and later confirmed the pregnancy news on social media.

Below is the full message Teigen shared to fans Wednesday night about the miscarriage:

“We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough. We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack,” the post read.

“So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever. To our Jack – I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you. Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers. We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you. We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience. But every day can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.”