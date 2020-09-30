Comments
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – At least one person was believed to be taken hostage in a standoff Wednesday morning with an armed man who was barricaded in a South Los Angeles home.
The incident began at approximately 7:20 a.m. in the 700 block of West 56th Street.
A Los Angeles police spokesperson told CBSLA that the suspect was possibly holding at least one person hostage.
Surrounding homes and apartment buildings were evacuated. No shots have been fired, police said.
The exact circumstances that lead up to the barricade were not confirmed.