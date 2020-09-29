LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Global shipping and logistic services heavyweight UPS is looking to hire thousands of people for both seasonal and permanent positions across Southern California.
“Locally, here in the Ontario area, we’ll be putting on over 1,000 people,” Christine Castaldi, UPS human resources director, said. “We have jobs that range from part-time jobs in the warehouse, also part-time jobs out on our air ramp at the Ontario airport.
“We also have full-time positions for our delivery drivers that drive the brown package cars and tractor trailer drivers as well.”
While some of the jobs come with the seasonal title, many of those turn into a permanent position with great benefits.
“UPS is a fantastic company where you can really parlay that into a career, and I think we have a great environment for our employees,” Castaldi said. “Employees really enjoy coming to work, getting a workout while you’re at work, so you can kind of give up your gym membership at the same time.”
Those interested in applying for a position can do fill out an application and schedule an interview on the UPS website.