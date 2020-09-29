Comments
ANAHEIM (CBSLA) – At least one person was killed in a wreck on the 5 Freeway near Disneyland in Anaheim early Tuesday morning.
The single-car crash occurred just after 3 a.m. on the southbound 5 Freeway at Disneyland Drive.
As of 5 a.m., Anaheim Fire & Rescue crews were still working to pull the victim’s body out of the wreckage.
The circumstances and cause of the crash were not confirmed. It’s unclear how many people were in the crash car.
Only one southbound lanes was closed as of 6 a.m.