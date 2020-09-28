LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Former Dodgers outfielder and two-time World Series champion Jay Johnstone has died of COVID-19 complications, it was announced on Monday.

According to The Associated Press, Johnstone died Saturday at a nursing home in Granada Hills. He was 74.

Johnstone grew up in West Covina, and he attended Edgewood High School. He was a fan favorite during his Dodgers tenure and a known prankster.

“Jay Johnstone’s spunky spirit and zest for life will never be forgotten. Rest in peace to the two-time World Series champ,” the Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association posted Monday on Facebook.

He played 20 seasons in the MLB, including his first five seasons with the California Angels, and nearly four seasons with the L.A. Dodgers.

“The Dodgers are saddened by the passing of former Dodger Jay Johnstone and offer their deepest condolences to his family and friends,” the team tweeted Monday afternoon.

In Game 4 of the 1981 World Series, Johnstone helped his team clinch a 8-7 win against the New York Yankees with a pinch-hit home run, and the team bounced back from a 2-0 game deficit to beat the Yankees.

The outfielder was known by fans and teammates as a prankster, who loved getting the best of of former Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda. He once snuck into Lasorda’s office and replaced his beloved celebrity photos with pictures of himself and fellow players Jerry Reuss and Don Stanhouse.

Johnstone played in 1,748 regular season games over his career, and he finished with a .267 batting average and 102 home runs.

