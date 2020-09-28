VERNON (CBSLA) — Dozens of animal rights activists held a protest Monday outside of a Vernon slaughterhouse for the second night in a row.
The demonstration was part of the protesters’ 48-hour vigil outside the Farmer John meat processing plant on Vernon Avenue.
The protesters accuse Smithfield Foods, the owner of the facility, of animal cruelty and worker exploitation.
The activists said they also wanted to call attention to factory farming’s effects on the environment and public health.
“The pandemic that we’re living through, the wildfires, the suffering, the COVID outbreaks in this facility, it’s coming from animal agriculture,” Cassie King, with Direct Action Everywhere, said. “We need to start giving this violent industry the attention it needs and start to dismantle it.”
Activists are calling on state lawmakers to pass a moratorium, banning slaughterhouses and factory farms in California.