SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — There has still be no sign of a firefighter who has been missing for a week.
On Saturday, searchers combed a remote area off Highway 18 at Delta Way, which is northeast of Big Bear. That is the location where Carlos Alexander Baltazar’s car was found last Sunday.
Baltazar is part of the U.S. Forest Service Interagency Hotshot Crew. He was not in the area of the El Dorado Fire and was off-duty at the time he went missing.
The 35-year-old’s backpack was found near his abandoned car.
His family says he’s been upset over the death of his boss, Charles Edward Morton, who died while battling the El Dorado fire.
Anyone with information regarding Baltazar’s whereabouts is asked to immediately contact Sheriff’s Dispatch at (909) 866-7581.