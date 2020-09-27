MALIBU (CBSLA) — NFL legend Joe Montana successfully thwarted the kidnapping of his 9-month-old grandchild from a Malibu home, TMZ.com reported.
“Thank you to everyone who has reached out,” said Montana through Twitter. “Scary situation, but thankful that everybody is doing well.”
The incident unfolded around 5 p.m. Saturday in the 22100 block of Pacific Coast Highway.
It was there that authorities say a suspect had entered a home and took a child from the living room.
From there, the suspect walked upstairs with the child where Montana and his wife reportedly confronted her and took the child back, according to TMZ.
The suspect fled to a nearby home where she was arrested.
An investigation is underway. Meanwhile, Montana has asked for privacy.
At the time of this publication, CBS Los Angeles had not independently verified the identity of the infant as Montana’s grandchild.
Anyone with information about this incident was asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Malibu/Lost Hills Station (818) 878-1808.