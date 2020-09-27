LATEST BOBCAT FIRE EVACUATIONS
ARCADIA (CBSLA) — Firefighters expect to finally have full containment of the Bobcat fire by Wednesday.
The fire has scorched 114,103 acres to date, and has been burning for nearly three weeks in the Angeles National Forest and Antelope Valley foothills.
Firefighters planned to actively monitor and patrol containment lines Sunday in preparation of forecasted Santa Ana conditions. Containment for the fire increased from 63% to 65% on Sunday as crews continue to monitor and battle the flames.
Some 1,427 personnel continued to battle the fire, which remains around the Mt. Lewis area.
Evacuation Orders
• Paradise Springs – South of Big Pines Highway, east of Devil’s Punchbowl, west of Largo Vista Road, and north of the forest.
• South and west of Upper Big Tujunga Canyon, east of Angeles Forest Highway, and north of Angeles Crest Highway.
• Residences along Angeles Crest Highway, between Angeles Forest Highway and Highway 39.
Evacuation Warnings
• South of Big Pines Highway, east of Largo Vista Road, west of 263rd Street E (County line), and north of the forest.
• South of Mount Emma Road, north of Upper Big Tujunga Canyon, east of Angeles Forest Highway, and west of Pacifico Mountain.
• East Fork Areas: Julius Klein Conservation Camp 19, Camp Williams, and the River Community.
• Unincorporated community of Wrightwood.