LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – An SUV slammed into a popular Korean restaurant in the Larchmont neighborhood in the early morning hours Friday and its occupants remain at large.
Cell phone video showed a Mercedes Benz after it had careened into Castle BBQ a little before 4 a.m. in the 400 block of North Western Avenue. The restaurant was closed at the time and there was no one inside.
A witness told CBSLA he saw two suspects running from the car, one with a pillow case over his shoulder.
Los Angeles police said the suspects remain at large. The vehicle was towed from the scene.
The extent of the damage to the restaurant was not confirmed.