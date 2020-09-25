Comments
SHERMAN OAKS (CBSLA) – A suspect is in custody in the fatal stabbing of a 70-year-old man at a nursing facility in Sherman Oaks Thursday afternoon.
The stabbing occurred at a facility in the 15000 block of Ventura Boulevard at around 4:30 p.m.
According to Los Angeles police, the stabbing was sparked by a dispute between the victim and suspect. After being stabbed, the victim was rushed to a hospital, where he died. He was not immediately identified.
The suspect, a 37-year-old man, was taken into custody. His name and the charges he faces were also not immediately released.
The exact circumstances which lead up to the dispute and stabbing were not confirmed. The relationship between the two men was also not known.