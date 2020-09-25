LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal faced backlash and some praise on social media following comments made about the Breonna Taylor case.

During Thursday evening’s “NBA on TNT” pregame show, Barkley said Taylor’s death should not be compared to cases such as George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery which have sparked recent protests.

“You know, we have to take into account that her boyfriend did shoot at the cops and shot a cop,” said Barkley. “So like I say, even though I’m really sorry she lost her life I don’t think we can put this in the same situation as George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery, I just don’t believe that.”

O’Neal then agreed with Barkley, causing backlash across social media. On Friday, Charles Barkley’s name was trending on Twitter.

Meanwhile, some people voiced their respect for Barkley and his comments.

Congratulations to @SHAQ and Charles Barkley for having the courage to TELL THE TRUTH about #BreonnaTaylor on live TV.

It is rare for respected athletes to have the spine to buck the DISHONEST media narrative but the facts are the facts.

Try it Lebron!https://t.co/lzPjuQcHyI

— Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) September 25, 2020