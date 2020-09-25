CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
“You know, we have to take into account that her boyfriend did shoot at the cops and shot a cop,” said Barkley.By CBSLA Staff
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) —  Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal faced backlash and some praise on social media following comments made about the Breonna Taylor case.

During Thursday evening’s “NBA on TNT” pregame show, Barkley said Taylor’s death should not be compared to cases such as George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery which have sparked recent protests.

“You know, we have to take into account that her boyfriend did shoot at the cops and shot a cop,” said Barkley. “So like I say, even though I’m really sorry she lost her life I don’t think we can put this in the same situation as George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery, I just don’t believe that.”

O’Neal then agreed with Barkley, causing backlash across social media. On Friday, Charles Barkley’s name was trending on Twitter.

Meanwhile, some people voiced their respect for Barkley and his comments.

