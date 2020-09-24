Comments
GARDENA (CBSLA) – A young woman was killed and several people were hurt in a five-vehicle wreck on the 405 Freeway in Gardena early Thursday morning.
The crash occurred at around 3:40 a.m. on the southbound 405 Freeway near Western Avenue, according to California Highway Patrol’s incident information page.
Two of the vehicles overturned.
A woman in her early 20s was pronounced dead at the scene, CHP reports. Several other people were injured.
The circumstances of the crash were not immediately confirmed.
All southbound lanes of the freeway were shut down at Normandie Avenue as of 4:30 a.m.