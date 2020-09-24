LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Riders with Uber who are reported for not wearing a face covering will be required to take a selfie while wearing a covering before they’re allowed to ride again, the company announced Thursday.
Effective immediately, any riders who have at least one report from a driver saying they did not wear a mask while riding will be asked to take a photo of themselves using the Uber app’s photo ID technology.
Once the app has verified the rider is wearing a mask, the driver receives a green check mark and the trip is authorized to proceed.
Since implementing its “No Mask, No Ride” policy in May, Uber says more than 1,250 riders have had their access to the Uber app removed after multiple reports from drivers.
At the time the policy was instituted, only drivers were required to take a selfie prior to starting their shifts to verify they were wearing a mask.
Lyft implemented similar requirements for face coverings in early May.
The move was initially announced just as Uber laid off about 3,000 jobs, according to CBS News, in addition to another 3,700 people it laid off from its customer service and recruiting departments.