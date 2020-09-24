LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Angelenos who can’t make it out to Washington, D.C. to pay their respects to Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg can still pay tribute to her at a one-day memorial display at the Skirball Cultural Center.

Mourners were invited to bring letters, photos, flowers, reflections and other personal tributes to the communal memorial display on the front steps of the Skirball Cultural Center, which hosted an exhibit about the judge last year. The memorial display will be open to visitors Friday from noon until 8 p.m., and only curbside visits will be allowed because the museum remains closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ginsburg died Friday after a storied career as a trailblazing attorney and Supreme Court judge. At 87 years old, Ginsburg had become a pop culture icon known as “The Notorious RBG” thanks to her consistent support for equal rights and her incisive, scathing dissents.

Mourners are currently paying their respects to the justice, whose casket will be at the U.S. Supreme Court Thursday. On Friday, her body will be moved to the U.S. Capitol building, where she will be the first woman to lie in state there.

To contribute to the memorial display at the Skirball Cultural Center, visitors should drive onto the campus on the north, at Herscher Way, from Sepulveda Boulevard. The one-way traffic flow will take vehicles down the driveway about 150 yards, and drivers can pull up by the front steps of the main entrance.

Visits will be limited a maximum of three minutes, and objects that are left at the memorial will not be returned. After the visit, all cars must continue south and exit at Skirball Center Drive. No U-turns will be allowed, parking at the museum will be prohibited, along with any stopping or parking along Sepulveda Boulevard or Skirball Center Drive.

Visitors are also required to wear face coverings and observe physical distancing guidelines when outside their vehicles.