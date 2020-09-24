LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — An in-home care company is looking to hire around 550 caregivers across Southern California.
Comfort Keepers, a leading provider of in-home care for seniors and adults, says right now the demand is higher than ever.
The company is seeking dedicated, compassionate and looking to give seniors the quality of life that they deserve throughout their golden years.
“The great part about this job is not only is it a great paycheck, but your job is to bring joy to other people,” said V.P. of Franchise Operations Chris Tepe.
“We have 55 offices in Southern California and each of them could use up to 10 new caregivers. I’m looking for both part-time and full-time. We’re really looking for the type of folks that want to make a difference in somebody’s life and has that real grasp of what seniors love and how to bring joy to them throughout their days,” Tepe said.
From running errands and helping with personal care, to simply being a great companion, the biggest skill you need is a desire to make a difference.
To apply, visit ComfortKeepers.com, select your local zip code, and find opportunities that are available near you.