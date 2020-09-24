Comments
AGOURA HILLS (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County Sheriff’s homicide detectives were investigating Agoura Hills Thursday after a man’s body was found near the side of a road.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department received a call about “an object on the side of” Agoura Road, west of Liberty Canyon Road, at 12:35 p.m., according to Deputy James Nagao.
The body was found in a wooded area, and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
The area was closed off to vehicles and people while investigators searched for evidence.
No additional information was immediately available.