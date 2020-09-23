CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
SAN CLEMENTE (CBSLA) — A suspect was killed during a deputy-involved shooting in San Clemente Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 1:15 p.m. at El Camino Real and Avenida San Gabriel, said Orange County sheriff’s Sgt. Dennis Breckner.

The adult suspect, who was not immediately identified, was pronounced dead the scene, Breckmer said.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the shooting. No further details were released.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for more information.

