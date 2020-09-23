WHITTIER (CBSLA) — Authorities were investigating Wednesday after an off-duty deputy with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department shot a man in a parking garage near the Whittier Courthouse.

According to the department, the shooting happened at about 4:09 p.m. in the 7300 block of Painter Avenue, near Mar Vista Street.

A deputy assigned to the Whittier Courthouse was walking through the parking structure next to the courthouse when he saw two people looking into the windows of parked cars, including his own, the department said. The deputy, who was off duty and out of uniform, confronted the individuals and identified himself as a member of law enforcement and told them to stop, the department said.

One of the men allegedly reached for his waistband “as of he was going to retrieve a weapon,” and walked toward the deputy, according to the department. The deputy then shot the man — identified only as a white adult approximately 20 years of age — in the upper torso.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

LASD said nobody else was injured in the shooting, and a knife was recovered at the scene.

The second man was still on the loose and was described as a white or Hispanic adult approximately 20 years of age.

The investigation was ongoing.