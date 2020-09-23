LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County Metropolitan Authority has announced bicycles with smart technology offered for public use will be replaced with classic models due to lack of popularity in Westside neighborhoods.

Metro said it will temporarily suspend the Westside Bike Share System and close the 58 stations in the area starting Monday. The classic bikes are expected to return to service by December or January.

According to Metro officials, Bike Share program members in the Westside neighborhoods of Venice, Palms, Playa Vista and Santa Monica that depend on services should make alternate arrangements for the next four or five months.

During the transition, Metro will add nine bike-share locations to the Westside, for a total of 67 stations to improve the coverage area.

Metro said one reason the smart bikes have not been popular in the Westside neighborhoods is they contain technology that limits their ability to be used outside a certain service area.

Classic bikes have higher ridership and are simpler and less expensive to replace, Metro officials said.

Metro will continue to operate a limited quantity of electric bikes in its fleet, including in the Westside neighborhoods, once the conversion is completed.

More information on Metro’s Bike Share Program can be found at metro.net/bikeshare.

