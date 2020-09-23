SACRAMENTO (CBSLA/AP) – Amid a slew of wildfires which have burned millions of acres up and down the West Coast, California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an ambitious executive order Wednesday requiring that all new passenger vehicles sold in the state be zero-emission by 2035.

The governor claims the order, which would halt the sale of new gas-powered vehicles, would decrease greenhouse gas emissions in the state by 35%.

“Pull away from the gas pumps,” Newsom said in a news conference. “Let us no longer be victims of geopolitical dictators that manipulate global supply chains and global markets.”

At least 15 other countries have already made similar commitments, including Germany, France and Norway.

Furthermore, Newsom’s order also calls for all medium and heavy-duty vehicles which operate in California to be zero-emission by 2045.

Newsom also directed state agencies to speed up development of charging stations across the state.

Zero-emission vehicles will be “cheaper and better” alternatives to gas-powered vehicles by 2035, Newsom argues.

“The upfront cost of electric vehicles are projected to reach parity with conventional vehicles in just a matter of years, and the cost of owning the car – both in maintenance and how much it costs to power the car mile for mile – is far less than a fossil fuel burning vehicle,” the governor’s office wrote in a news release.

The California Air Resources Board will be responsible for developing and approving the regulations.

Meanwhile, Newsom also called on the Legislature to eliminate new fracking licenses by 2024.

Fracking is a technique that allows energy companies to extract huge volumes of oil and gas from shale rock deep underground. It involves injecting high-pressure mixtures of water, sand or gravel and chemicals into rock. Fracking opponents say the chemicals involved threaten water supplies and public health.

Kassie Siegel, director of the Center for Biological Diversity’s Climate Law Institute, called Newsom’s order “a big step” but said it “provided rhetoric rather than real action on the other critical half of the climate problem — California’s dirty oil production.”

“Newsom can’t claim climate leadership while handing out permits to oil companies to drill and frack,” she said. “He has the power to protect Californians from oil industry pollution, and he needs to use it, not pass the buck.”

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)