ONTARIO (CBSLA) — UPS says it will hire more than 1,000 seasonal employees in the Ontario area in anticipation this year’s extra shipping-heavy holiday season.
Nationally, UPS says they plan to hire more than 100,000 seasonal workers for the expected increase in shipping that begins in October and continues through January.
Some of the open positions include tractor-trailer and package car driver, which start at $21 an hour. Package handlers and driver-helpers are also wanted, and the pay for those positions start at $14.50. All these positions are open at UPS’ Ontario facility on Jurupa Street.
UPS says 35% of seasonal workers are hired on permanently, and about a third of UPS’ workforce started in seasonal positions.
To apply, go to upsjobs.com.