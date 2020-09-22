LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Authorities are offering a $25,000 reward for information in a hit-and-run crash that severely injured a 70-year-old woman who was walking in a Chinatown crosswalk.

The crash happened Sept. 4 at about 5 p.m. at Broadway and College Street. The woman was crossing Broadway in a crosswalk and had the “Walk” signal when she was struck by a car making a left onto Broadway from westbound College Street.

The woman was catapulted into the air and landed on the street, according to LA City Councilman Gil Cedillo’s office. The driver did stop and get out of the car, but then fled the scene without rendering aid or identifying himself.

Authorities say the woman sustained a brain bleed, broke her neck, clavicle and pelvis. She was subsequently admitted to the Intensive Care Unit, according to police.

Police are asking for help identifying the driver and a $25,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction. The vehicle in question was described as a black, 2003 to 2006 Mercedes-Benz C230 with paper dealer plates. The driver was described a Black man, 35-40 years old, between 6-foot-3 and 6-foot-4, 180 pounds, with short braided blond hair and the number “1” tattooed on the left side of his face, and tattoos on both arms.

Anyone with information about this crash can call LAPD Detective Juan Campos at (213) 486-0755 or via email at 31480@LAPD.Online or Detective Jose De Leon at (213) 833-3713 or via email 23911@lapd.online.