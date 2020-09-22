LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) has scheduled a series of 55-hour lane closures this weekend on the east and westbound 60 Freeway between the 710 and 605 freeways.
The 55-hour lane closures will be limited to Friday through Monday from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., in hopes of minimizing traffic impacts.
From Friday, September 25, at 10 p.m. to Monday, September 28, at 5 a.m. the westbound 60 Freeway will be closed between Atlantic Boulevard and the 710 Freeway for lane replacement.
The westbound 60 Freeway connector to the north and southbound 710 Freeway will also be closed.
The closures are part of pavement rehabilitation work meant to “extend the life of the existing lanes by a minimum of 40 years and improve ride quality,” Caltrans said.
Currently, construction is ongoing Monday through Saturday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., with an enforced speed limit of 50 mph throughout the work zone.