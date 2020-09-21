Comments (2)
WASHINGTON (CBS News) — President Trump said Monday he intends to announce who he will nominate to the U.S. Supreme Court to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on either Friday or Saturday, waiting until late in the week to allow for funeral services for the justice to be held.
“I’m going to make a decision on either Friday or Saturday,” Mr. Trump said in an interview on “Fox & Friends.” “I will announce it either Friday or Saturday, and then the work begins.”
The president said the White House should wait to announce a nominee until after funeral services “in all due respect” to Ginsburg.
