PALMDALE (CBSLA) — A Palmdale man was convicted on Monday for assault and battery against a co-worker at their La Palma office.
Stevens Millancastro is accused of putting his semen in a female colleague’s jar of honey, water bottles, and smearing it onto her computer mouse.
His attorney argued that he acted out of revenge and not sexual gratification because the co-worker filed an HR complaint against him after she rejected his advances.
The court ruled that the accusations against Millancastro committed the acts for sexual purposes and due to his conviction, he will require lifetime registration as a sex offender.
He also faces up to two years and six months in prison, the O.C. Register reports.
Millancastro is scheduled to be sentenced on October 6.
