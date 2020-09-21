PACOIMA (CBSLA) — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects in connection with the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old man in Pacoima last week.

On Sept. 13, LAPD officers responded to a shooting call around 5:30 a.m. in the 12500 block of De Garmo Avenue.

Officers found 23-year-old Rony Jovel suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police said that initial investigation revealed that Jovel and a friend were waiting for a ride when two Black suspects approached in a white sedan. One of the suspects asked if they belonged to a gang, to which they replied that they did not.

One of the suspects shot Jovel with a handgun, and both suspects fled. Jovel was transported to the hospital, where he died on Sept. 16.

Jovel leaves behind a 4-year-old son. His family confirmed he has no gang affiliations and said they do not know why he was targeted.

“It’s devastating news,” said his cousin, Jasmine Brown. “I’m unable to accept it. It’s something that we didn’t see coming at all. We’re talking about somebody that had nothing to do with the streets.”

The family said they believe the shooting was random, but they hope the suspects are caught.

“We just want justice,” Brown said.

A GoFundMe page has been established to help with funeral costs.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Los Angeles Police Department.