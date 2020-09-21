PALM SPRINGS (CBSLA) – Firefighters Sunday gained ground on the Snow Fire burning near Palm Springs, which has scorched more than 6,000 acres.
The fire, which broke out last week northwest of Palm Springs, has burned 6,013 acres and was 38% contained as of late Sunday night.
Evacuation warnings were Windy Point community were lifted Sunday afternoon. Evacuation orders for Snow Creek were lifted Saturday.
At the fire’s height, at least 400 homes were threatened. No homes have been destroyed.
The blaze was sparked by a vehicle fire Thursday afternoon which spread into the nearby brush in the San Jacinto Mountain community of Snow Creek, south of Whitewater.
About 200 firefighters and two water-dropping helicopters were still battling the blaze, according to the CAL Riverside County Fire Department.
