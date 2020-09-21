'A Mamba Shot:' Davis Nails Buzzer-Beating 3 To Give Lakers 2-0 Series Lead Over Nuggets“That’s a shot Kobe Bryant would hit. To me, AD coming off, just flying to the wing like that, catch-and-shoot with the biggest game on the line of our season, nothing but net, it’s a Mamba shot.”

Justin Herbert Plays Well In NFL Debut, But Chiefs Top Chargers In OT Thanks To 58-Yard FGHarrison Butker connected from 58 yards with 1:55 remaining in overtime to give the Chiefs a 23-20 victory on Sunday.

Olympian Turned Doctor Journeys To Raise Awareness, Create Diversity In Sport Of Water PoloWater polo is often known as the world's toughest sport. But one local doctor and former Olympian says one of the problems in the sport is "skin deep."